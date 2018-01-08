Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Recycling center repairs

January 8, 2018

Forsyth County officials are working to make repairs to the Kernersville Recycle Center, located at 445 Lindsay Street, which was closed this week due to damage the center sustained from an automobile accident at the site.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 6 & 7, 2018 edition.

