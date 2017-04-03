Recycle Day

Recycle Day will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in downtown Kernersville.

The event, which is sponsored by Grease Monkey, is open to individuals and businesses and is offering paper shredding by Shamrock Shredding, recycling of batteries, electronic waste recycling, and scrap metal recycling. For more, see the Thursday, March 30, 2017 edition.