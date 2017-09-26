Recreation Programs supervisor

As the new Recreation Programs supervisor for the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department, Cady Ray said she wants to spend a considerable amount of time studying the existing programs to learn their various nuances. She wants to hear from participants, organizers and vendors to discover what is and isn’t working so she can then build on those successes to create even more opportunities for citizens of all ages. For more, see the Thursday, September 21, 2017 edition.