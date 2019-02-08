Record

Marietta Phillips Record, 83, went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019, and joined her husband, Dr. S. Leo Record, Jr. and her son, Dr. Charles Record, both of whom preceded her in death recently.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Saturday February 9, 2019 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Scott Simmons and Pastor Don Martin officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service in the church. Interment will be in Eastlawn Gardens.

A native of Randolph County, she was the daughter of the late Hannah Schendel and William Roy Phillips.

She was a devoted longtime member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church. She served over 25 years as Treasurer of The NC East District Wesleyan Women’s Organization. She also taught Sunday School, was a CYC Leader, and served on the church Missions Committee.

Marietta’s greatest joy was assisting her husband and her brother, Dr. Wesley Phillips with their medical practice as Office Manager.

Survivors include her daughter Anita Baughman and husband Bud; son Glenn Record and wife Julia; daughter-in-law, Kristi Record; grandchildren, Carmen R. Moody and husband Jonathan, Brooks Record and wife Amanda, Alex Kursonis, Anderson Kursonis, Nicolas Kursonis, Palmer Record and wife Katherine, Alyson Record, Tanner Record and wife Kendall; great-grandchild, Caleb Record; sisters, Leuola Beck, and Ernstena Parker Wood and Clifton; brother, Wesley Phillips and Darlyne; sister-in-law, Jane Blair; step-grandchildren, Brandon Baughman, Brianna Garrison husband Ben and step-great grandchildren, Maddie and Reagan Garrison.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to Victory Mountain Youth Camp, 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 300, High Point, NC 27262