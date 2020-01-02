During the 2019 Kernersville Fire Rescue Department’s Christmas and Awards Banquet held on Thursday, December 5, a number of firefighters and Explorers were recognized within the department.
Engineer Austin Hall talked about the Explorer Program and gave a recap of this year’s class. For more, see the Thursday, January 2, 2020 edition.
Recognizing fire service
During the 2019 Kernersville Fire Rescue Department’s Christmas and Awards Banquet held on Thursday, December 5, a number of firefighters and Explorers were recognized within the department.
Previous post: Candidate filings
Next post: List released