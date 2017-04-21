Rayfield

Kernersville – Mrs. Carolyn Elaine Caldwell Rayfield, loving mother and grandmother, 75, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born January 24, 1942 to the late Lloyd M. and Grace G. Caldwell of Pageland, SC. Carolyn was a long-time member of Main Street United Methodist Church. She retired from Burlington Industries in the Human Resources Dept. after more than 30 years of service. After retiring, she worked for Belk Dept. Store for a number of years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Walter Rayfield, Jr.; and her brother, Lloyd William Caldwell.

Surviving are her son, Jack Rayfield and wife, Robin; two granddaughters; Whitney D. Rayfield, and Madison N. Rayfield all of Kernersville; two brothers, Charles M. Caldwell, and Barry L. Caldwell.

A funeral service will be conducted 2:30 PM Monday, April 24, 2017 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville with Dr. Claude Kayler, and Rev. Rick Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 2:15 PM prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church Building Fund at 306 South Main Street Kernersville, NC 27284, or to Hospice and Palliative Care Center at 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, NC 27103.

