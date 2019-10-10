Duke Energy Carolinas is asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to review its rates in a filing that proposes an overall average rate increase of six percent across all the company’s customer groups. The filing was submitted to state regulators on Sept. 30 and includes rate increase proposals for residential, commercial and industrial customers. For more, see the Thursday, October 10, 2019 edition.
Rate increase requested
