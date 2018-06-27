Duke Energy Carolina’s request to raise electric rates was denied by the North Carolina Utilities Commission on Friday. Instead, state regulators ordered the company to refund $60 million in state excess deferred income taxes to its customers over the next four years.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 26, 2018 edition.
Rate increase denied
