The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission (CCUC) has approved increases in water and sewer rates, as well as disposal rates at the solid waste and construction and demolition landfills, for fiscal year 2018-19. According to CCUC officials, the new rates will take effect July 1.
Rate increase
