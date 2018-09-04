Rammacher

John A. Rammacher, Sr., passed away peacefully on August, 24 at Beacon Place, Hospice of Greensboro, North Carolina. While born in Ionia, Michigan on January 5, 1920 he spent most of his adult life in Dania, Florida and later in Kernersville, NC. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 69 years, Mary Rammacher and his son John A. Rammacher Jr.

He is survived by his daughter Jo-Anne Statham and her husband Tom and their daughters Jackie Statham, Jill Sharpe (Wes), Jenny Krumroy (Taylor) and by John Jr’s sons, Johnny (Stephanie), Rich (Ashley), Joey (Amanda), Ray (Xandrea), Roger, daughter in law Suzanne Rammacher, nineteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

John served during WWII with the Navy in the submarine service aboard the USS Grayback.

He was all about life, but to know John was to love him, as he was a great and kind husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. As Dad grew older the genuine love he showed to his family and friends grew, as well as a faith in Jesus. Pop-Pop was forever grateful for the contributions of family and friends that God brought into his unbelievably blessed life. All who knew him were better for having him in their lives. We will miss his infectious smiles, sparkling eyes, wry sense of humor and sweet hugs.

At home John was well known for the annual vegetable garden he planted. Every summer the crops were generously shared with family, friends, his church and Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center.

John was perhaps better known for being an avid golfer. Even as late as this spring he would play golf at Pine Knolls Golf Club on Tuesdays and Thursdays, weather permitting. He would meet early mornings with his beloved group of friends, the Piedmont Region Senior Golfers Association. At the ripe old age of 98, Pop-Pop could still out score some of his younger group members!

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 616 S. Cherry St. in Kernersville at 11:00 Saturday, September 8th, with a reception to follow. As a tribute and to honor John’s wishes, slacks and a golf shirt would be appropriate attire.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to one of his favorite charities, the 2nd Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, 3655 Reed St., W-S, NC 27107

or Hospice Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.

Gate City Cremations is serving the Rammacher family.