Rally for Respect

Count Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools among those closing for one school day next week while teachers attend a Rally for Respect protest in Raleigh.

WS/FCS Superintendent Beverly Emory made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, telling those gathered that the school system will close on Wednesday, May 16 to accommodate the more than 1,600 teachers who have requested leave that day.

