Tom Fitzgerald is encouraging the public to consider donating their spare change if they are out and about and see a CART collection box for Alzheimer’s.
CART boxes are located at Fitz on Main, 421 Market and Grill, Low Price Mart, Mickey’s, Plaza Restaurant, The Loop in Kernersville and Winston-Salem, Triad Import Specialists, Farmers Hardware, New Era Alterations and Dry Cleaning and Express Oil.
Raising money for Alzheimer’s
