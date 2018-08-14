Raising money for Alzheimer’s

Tom Fitzgerald is encouraging the public to consider donating their spare change if they are out and about and see a CART collection box for Alzheimer’s.

CART boxes are located at Fitz on Main, 421 Market and Grill, Low Price Mart, Mickey’s, Plaza Restaurant, The Loop in Kernersville and Winston-Salem, Triad Import Specialists, Farmers Hardware, New Era Alterations and Dry Cleaning and Express Oil.

For more, see the Tuesday, August 14, 2018 edition.