The amount of filth and debris that used to line the railroad tracks behind Chem-Dry of the Triad and the Exprezit #2 gas station on East Mountain Street certainly posed aesthetic concerns to surrounding property owners, but it wasn’t until community leaders began to dig around that they discovered a greater problem.
It turns out that a group of local adults had been gathering in the wooded area along the railway on a regular basis to drink, smoke and do drugs, police said.
For more, see the Tuesday, April 11, 2017 edition.
Railroad clean up
