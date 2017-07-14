Ragland

Kernersville – James Robah Ragland, Sr. (Jim) peacefully passed away while at home with family Thursday, July 13, 2017. He was 84.

Jim was a life-long Kernersville resident and a fourth generation descendent from James Madison Ragland who was originally from Oxford, NC. He was born on March 15, 1933 in Forsyth County to Herbert Kemp and Flavia Carol Matthews Ragland.

Jim loved family. He was a loving father to six children, and he cared for each uniquely. He also blessed many others as a grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Jim always found time to enrich the lives of family, friends and new acquaintances. His uncanny ability to logically evaluate how to successfully complete most any project, or repair, served all the family time and again. To his family and friends he was our “Jim the toolman Ragland”.

Like his great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, Jim was a veteran. He served three years in the US Army where he met his blushing bride from Lowell, MA. Jim often entertained by recounting yet another story of his experiences while in military service.

Jim knew Jesus as his Savior. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, NC.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Gertrude “Fluff” Ragland (Flynn); a daughter, Lynn Marie Ragland; and a son, Kemp James Ragland.

Surviving are his best friend and cherished companion, Mary Ruth Blackburn; one daughter, Sandra Katherine Ragland; three sons, Richard Wade Ragland (wife, Esperanza), James Robah Ragland Jr. (wife, Jackie); and Dean Thomas Ragland (wife, Valencia); 14 grandchildren, Brooke, Donnie, Anthony, Angelita, Ashley, Meagan, Heidi, Whitney, Cash, Heather, Chelsea, Abbigail, Haley and Amira; 12 great grandchildren, Malachi, Hartley, Rylynn, Liam, Wyatt, Austin, Abrielle, Addison, Alexia, Lacy, Jayden and Grayson; three sisters, Barbara Spicer, Mary West and Carol Bennett; and numerous other extended family.

Family and friends are invited to gather at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel to honor Jim and celebrate his homegoing, Rev. Steve Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. Pallbearers assisting are: Donnie Martin, Anthony Ragland, Cash Ragland, Matthew Bowman, Wesley Longworth and Travis Goode.

The family will receive friends, acquaintances and well-wishers from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 17 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com