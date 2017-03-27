Rachael

Harold Walter Rachael, 93, died Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Randolph Hospice House. Harold was born in Davidson County, NC to Walter Lee and Cora Shumaker Rachael. He retired from Frito Lay in Charlotte and was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Harold was a WWII Veteran of the US Army, a life-time member of VFW Post 2756, a member of the Oasis Shriners Temple and a charter member of the Masonic Lodge #214 in Thomasville. Harold loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Nell Flowers Rachael; second wife, Alyce Jean Stafford Rachael; a son, Michael Harold Rachael; and a sister, Virginia Daphine Rachael Parker.

Surviving are his two sons, Michael McKaughn (Brenda) and Mark H. McKaughn (Shannon); three granddaughters, Sarah Everidge, Courtney and Delaney McKaughn; one great-granddaughter, Katie Everidge; and two sisters, Wanda Bowers and Blanche Jones.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Pine Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. William Van Wieren officiating. Burial will follow at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Carolina Field of Honor, at 9652 West Market Street Kernersville, NC 27284; Pine Grove United Methodist Church at 1018 Piney Grove Road, Kernersville, NC 27284; or Brenner Children’s Hospital C/O Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center P.O. Box 571021 Winston-Salem, NC 27157.