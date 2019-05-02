Quilt show

The Heart of the Triad Quilt Guild is hosting the “America from the Heart Quilt Show” on Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in the Neil Bolton Home & Gardening Building.

