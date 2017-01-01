Quen Taylor Blood Drive

There is still plenty of time to schedule an appointment to give blood during the annual Quen Taylor Blood Drive. This year’s drive will once again be held at First Baptist Church of Kernersville on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Now in its 19th year, the drive is sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners, formerly Bank of North Carolina, after having been originally organized by the bank’s retired city executive, Wayne Mabe, who counted Taylor among his friends.

According to Pinnacle Financial Partners Branch Manager Kim Myers, last year’s blood drive collected 73 units of blood. This year, the goal is to collect another 73 units.

The need for blood donations never goes away, which makes drives like the one in Taylor’s honor so important.

“It is so important to donate blood because there is no substitute for blood. Each day, blood is needed for accidents, surgeries, and transfusions. Without donations, this need could not be met,” Myers pointed out.

Myers said Pinnacle Financial Partners feels strongly about its support of the annual event and its mission to promote blood donations and support the American Red Cross.

“We all know someone that has needed blood at one time or another. Whether it be for an accident or a surgery, blood donations are needed daily,” Myers said. “I think we take for granted that the blood will always be there when we need it. It is up to everyone to do their part to ensure the blood supply meets the demand. We encourage everyone to give.”

Myers said the employees at Pinnacle Financial Partners donate as well during the blood drive, with many signing up year after year. Myers can be counted among them, having donated every year of the drive with the exception of 2008 when Myers was pregnant with her son.

Myers encouraged the community to schedule a donation time to come out Tuesday in support of the annual blood drive and those whose lives will be directly impacted.

“I recently read a statistic stating every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is a constant need that we can meet if we all do our part. By taking a little time out of your day to donate, you are truly saving a life. If you can’t make this drive, I encourage you to find a drive or go to your local Red Cross center to donate.”

She continued.

“Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person. A gift that seems so small can literally mean life or death for a person in need. If you can’t make it to our blood drive, contact your local Red Cross and find a location that works for you.”

Taylor was known as the “voice” of Wake Forest University (WFU) basketball and football, where he was an announcer for 27 years. He was diagnosed with acute leukemia in 1998. Due to the severity of the leukemia, he sometimes needed to receive four or five pints of blood a day through blood transfusions.

Despite his condition, Taylor never let it detract from his love of covering WFU games. In fact, he was known by friends and family to convince his doctors to allow him to leave the hospital to cover a game and then return in time to finish a treatment.

Taylor wanted people to always continue giving blood. The first blood drive in his honor was organized shortly before his passing. In the years since, hundreds have continued to support the annual effort, with thousands of units of blood collected.

Although Taylor passed away in 2001, his words on the importance of blood donations to the recipients most in need will forever ring true.

“You just don’t know how good it feels when you are laying in a hospital and see that unit of blood coming through the door. Giving blood is the most wonderful thing you can do, everyone can try. The recipient can’t duplicate the gift they have received … the gift of life,” Taylor was often quoted as saying.

All those who donate during this year’s blood drive will receive two tickets to a Wake Forest football game, all donated by Wake Forest sports. Pinnacle Financial Partners is also donating two $50 gift cards to be given away. Then there is the food.

“Finally, we have wonderful food sponsors that take great care of us. You will not leave the blood drive hungry,” Myers said.

Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is important. Appointments can be made by calling the local Pinnacle Financial Partners branch at 336-996-1776.

Hours for this year’s Quen Taylor Blood Drive will be 1:30 to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of Kernersville is located at 401 Oakhurst St.