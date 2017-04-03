To help raise funds for the Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation, Inc., the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America is hosting the Purple Heart benefit classic car show on April 22 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church.
For more, see the Thursday, March 30, 2017 edition.
Purple Heart benefit car show
To help raise funds for the Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation, Inc., the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America is hosting the Purple Heart benefit classic car show on April 22 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church.
Previous post: Zoning administrator
Next post: Pay increases