Purdy

This is a tribute to our brother Carlyle Purdy, Jr. of Kernersville, NC, from his sisters, Ann Stewart (Sammy) and Carol Williams (Wayne). Son of Carlyle Purdy and Nancy Knight Purdy, both deceased. Husband to Debbie Purdy and Father to Josh Purdy, both of the home. Jr. was at work at Harriss & Covington in High Point, where he was a technician, the morning of October 24 at 4:00 AM when he had a massive heart attack and passed away. There will be no funeral; he gave his body for research. His body was so afflicted that his doctors made the request and Jr. said yes. If he could help someone after his death he was all for it. He will be missed on Earth, but he is in Heaven and his work on Earth is finished; job well done.