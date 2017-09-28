Main Street United Methodist Church welcomes the community to purchase pumpkins from their annual pumpkin patch in order to continue funding of local organizations and ministries. The pumpkins will be delivered on Saturday, September 30.
For more, see the Thursday, September 28, 2017 edition.
Pumpkin Patch
Main Street United Methodist Church welcomes the community to purchase pumpkins from their annual pumpkin patch in order to continue funding of local organizations and ministries. The pumpkins will be delivered on Saturday, September 30.
Previous post: Heritage Day
Next post: Veteran recognized