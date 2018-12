Pumper truck price increase

This past August, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen authorized the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department command staff to go ahead and preorder a new pumper truck slated for purchase during the 2019-20 fiscal year, but the cost has gone up enough to warrant a return visit before elected officials at their meeting this past Tuesday night.