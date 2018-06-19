Pulliam

Harvey Pulliam, Jr., of Kernersville, NC, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018. Harvey was born April 25, 1938, in Giles County, VA, to Harvey Davis Pulliam, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Ta-bor Pulliam. Harvey grew up in Mount Airy, NC, graduated from Mount Airy High School, and attended Brevard College. He owned and operated the Cry Baby Auction House in Kernersville for many years.

Harvey was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mildred “Millie” Ellison Pulliam, by two sisters, Ruth Evelyn Pulliam Vestal and Mary Frances Pulliam Olds; and by two brothers, Bob Tabor, Sr., and Donald W. Pulliam.

Harvey is survived by his son, Randy (Renee’) Pulliam; one step-daughter, Rita Tippett; grand-children, Chelsea Pulliam and Hannah Pulliam, Ricky and Andy Whicker, and Erin Hartsoe; great-grandchildren Devin, Jordan, Brooke, Emma, Elyssa, and Abby, Danielle, and Brianna; two sisters, Betty Pulliam (Roger) Lyons, and Doris Pulliam (Arthur) Marion; two brothers, Rick Pulliam and Tony (Donna) Pulliam, and many special nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is his beloved four-legged baby, Bubbles.

Harvey was actively involved in politics as long as his health permitted.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, including his Constitution Patriots.

A special thank you to the “Three Angels of Holt Street,” Diane Smith, and Christy and Ray Til-ley.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service in Kernersville is serving the family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.