Communities across the nation celebrated the men and women who work tirelessly to maintain their town’s infrastructure and provide vital services during National Public Works Week this past week, and the Town of Kernersville was no different.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 27 & 28, 2017 edition.
Public Services Week
Communities across the nation celebrated the men and women who work tirelessly to maintain their town’s infrastructure and provide vital services during National Public Works Week this past week, and the Town of Kernersville was no different.
Previous post: Small Business Advocate
Next post: “Can a Child Be President?”