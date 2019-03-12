Forsyth County commissioners will hold a public hearing during their 2 p.m. meeting on Thursday, March 14 on a proposed fire service district overlay tax for those served by Forsyth County’s volunteer fire departments.
Public hearing on fire overlay district
