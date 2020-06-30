The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will meet remotely online tonight, Tuesday, June 30, for their regular monthly meeting. At the top of the agenda is a public hearing for what will most likely be a contentious rezoning request for property along Shields Road, despite a petition asking that the case be continued.
Public hearing
