Proposed budget

Kernersville Board of Aldermen meeting will include a discussion and public hearing on June 6 about the proposed 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.

As presented, the budget balances at $39,973,047 and includes a handful of capital improvement projects, the purchase of new equipment, and salary increases for all staff members. Town officials also suggest making minor changes to the employee benefit package and doing their best to minimize the tax burden on property owners following a property revaluation year. For more, see the Tuesday, June 6, 2017 edition.