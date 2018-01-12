Property purchase

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Tuesday to purchase two additional properties in historic downtown later this year.
Both properties are located on North Cherry Street and are being sold “as is” for a combined $215,000.
For more, see the Thursday, January 11, 2018 edition.
