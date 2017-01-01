Promoting sustainability

Seed2Seed, a Kernersville based outreach garden program, will be offering fall internships, volunteer options, and kid and adult classes. They are also looking to purchase solar power, and a shipping container for storage and office space.

Seed2Seed started in 2016 and is a faith-based non-profit that leases the back four acres of Living Hope Church for a sustainable education farm. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 18 & 19, 2020 edition.