Project No-Kill Animal Shelter

Project No-Kill Animal Shelter of Kernersville is hosting two adoption events and is in need of fosters, volunteers and donations. The first event is an adoption fundraiser being held on Saturday, June 30 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Local Roots coffee shop in downtown Kernersville. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 23 & 24, 2018 edition.