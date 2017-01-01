Cash Elementary School Principal Alicia Bailey is one of a number of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) administrators who will be moving to some of the district’s lowest performing schools in order to help put them on a path to improving.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 28 & 29, 2020 edition.
Principals to be reassigned
Cash Elementary School Principal Alicia Bailey is one of a number of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) administrators who will be moving to some of the district’s lowest performing schools in order to help put them on a path to improving.
Previous post: Onward Kernersville
Next post: Teacher of the Year