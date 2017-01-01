N.C. House Rep. Donny Lambeth handily prevailed in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 75th District seat he has held since 2012. On the other side of the political aisle, Walkertown resident and local school board member Elisabeth Motsinger won the same district’s Democratic primary.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 7 & 8, 2020 edition.
Primary results
