Primary results

Forsyth County primary voters headed to the polls on Tuesday and cast their ballots in favor of a myriad of federal, state and local candidates seeking office this year. Voters also approved a referendum for a quarter-cent increase to the county’s sales tax to raise pay supplements for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools teachers.
