Forsyth County primary voters headed to the polls on Tuesday and cast their ballots in favor of a myriad of federal, state and local candidates seeking office this year. Voters also approved a referendum for a quarter-cent increase to the county’s sales tax to raise pay supplements for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools teachers.
For more, see the Thursday, March 5, 2020 edition.
Primary results
Forsyth County primary voters headed to the polls on Tuesday and cast their ballots in favor of a myriad of federal, state and local candidates seeking office this year. Voters also approved a referendum for a quarter-cent increase to the county’s sales tax to raise pay supplements for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools teachers.
Previous post: Sing into Spring
Next post: Teacher charged