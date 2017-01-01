The Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved spending up to $100,000 Tuesday night to move several historic structures from property off Hopkins Road to a new location on the grounds of the Kernersville Museum on West Mountain Street.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 5 & 6, 2019 edition.
Preserving history
