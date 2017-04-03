Preserving an old church

A pair of area history buffs have teamed up to lead the charge in preserving what at first appears to simply be a dilapidated structure, but in actuality is an important part of Colfax’s sacred history. Colfax native Fred Beam and Shawn Rogers, director of Mendenhall Homeplace, another historic location in Jamestown, have started a GoFundMe effort to preserve and relocate the original Sandy Ridge Methodist Protestant Church building, constructed in 1830 near where the Sandy Ridge Cemetery sits today.

