May 2, 2019

Preservation Forsyth will kick off Preservation Month 2019 countywide with a special celebration on Wednesday, May 1 at Foothills Brewing in downtown Winston-Salem, but there are several events planned for the Kernersville and Walkertown areas that showcase local history.
For more, see the Tuesday, April 30, 2019 edition.

