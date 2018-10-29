In preparation for the opening of the new Paddison Memorial Library, the existing branch will limit its hours of operation beginning Monday, Oct. 29. The branch’s last day of operation will be Wednesday, Nov. 21, library officials said.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 27 & 28, 2018 edition.
Preparing for the move
In preparation for the opening of the new Paddison Memorial Library, the existing branch will limit its hours of operation beginning Monday, Oct. 29. The branch’s last day of operation will be Wednesday, Nov. 21, library officials said.
Previous post: New club president