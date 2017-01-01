Preparing for a crisis

Members of the Kernersville police and fire departments were on hand Wednesday during a classroom emergency crisis response drill coordinated by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management.

The four-hour drill, consisting of tabletop exercises during which school district principals, assistant principals and administrative staff were asked to respond to various hypothetical emergency situations, was held at Atkins High School. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 3 & 4, 2019 edition.