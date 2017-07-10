Powers

Oak Ridge – Ted Eugene Powers, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Hos-pice of High Point. Ted was born on January 1, 1933 in Guilford County to James Samuel, Sr. and Ella Peoples Powers. He was an avid coin collector. Ted loved the outdoors and was a very hard worker. He retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company in 1996. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, JS, Jr., Ned, Robert, and Dewey Powers. He is survived by three sons, Richard Lawrence Powers, Everett Keith Powers, and Samuel Clyde Powers; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth Powers. A graveside service for Ted will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 12:30 pm at A. I. Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.