Local author Samuel has written several unpublished essays and poems, but after a brewing storm was unleashing in his life at the age of 52, he set out to calm the raging storm by writing The Power Beyond the Grave, a book that helped him not only find happiness in his life, but also help others.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 26, 2019 edition.
“Power Beyond the Grave”
