Potts

Howard Franklin Potts, 55, of Southport passed away on, April 19, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick with his wife by his side.

He was born in Greensboro on July 15, 1963, the son of late James Alonzo Potts and Doris Katherine Lee. Howard served in the United States Navy aboard the USS John F. Kennedy as an Airman and Aviation Fire Control and Support Technician.

Howard’s favorite job was with Pizza Shack with his dear friends Paul and Ginny Einfeidt and Jim Mikulec.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Cara Dawn Potts; siblings, Wesley Potts, Janet Pearman, Donna Southern, and Tim Potts; children Rob Siddon, Dawn Siddon, Tiffany Car-penter, Heather Boger, Kayla Gobble, Natasha Wise, Joshua Saunders-Potts, Thomas Clements, Will Clements and Daniel Clements; mother-in-law Reita Cockrell; sister-in-law Kelley Cockrell Sellers; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held in January, 2020 where his ashes will be spread in the ocean where his mother and father were.

Shared memories and condolences may be sent to www.coastalcremations.com.