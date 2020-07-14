Polimino

Kernersville – Mrs. Martha “Marti” Louise Lane Polimino, 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Kernersville Medical Center. She was born on May 21, 1939 in Surry county to Woodrow Wilson and Addie Edwards Lane. Marti loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Kerwin Baptist Church. She loved to spend time with her family and took pride in planning special events for them. Marti was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Marti was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Lane. She is survived by one son, Tony Lane (Joanie); two grandsons, Chris Lane (Lauren) and Cory Lane; one great grandson, Callaway Lane; three sisters, Dot Grime, Joan Norris, and Theresa Andrews; two brothers, Bill Lane and Frankie Lane; and several special nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Marti will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Frankie Lane officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.