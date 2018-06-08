Police respond to Glenn

The Winston-Salem Police Department school resource officer assigned to Glenn High School was monitoring the cafeteria during school lunch when approximately 150 students spontaneously exited the cafeteria outside to the school parking lot, according to a WSPD press release. Police said the students begin engaging in water balloon and water gun fights in the parking lot. School staff directed the students back to the cafeteria to conclude lunch.

Police said student Ray Cisneros, 17, of 1221 W. Sedgefield Drive in Winston-Salem, allegedly attempted to spray a school staff member in the face with a water gun inside the cafeteria and became assaultive when the staff member attempted to take the water gun from the student. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 9 & 10, 2018 edition.