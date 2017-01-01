Police lobby renovations

The main lobby of the Kernersville Police Department will be undergoing renovations beginning Monday, September 2 and will last approximately two months. While under construction, the lobby will be closed. During business hours, the public may report to the Town Hall officer located at the main entrance to Town Hall, 134 E. Mountain Street. This officer will be able to assist with copies of police reports and serve as a contact point for other areas of the department including Communications, Records, Property and Administration.

The pill drop box will be temporarily moved to the Town Hall officer’s area and will only be available during business hours.

After hours there will be a temporary call box installed outside of the police department main entrance that calls directly to a dispatcher in Communications. The public should use this if they need to get in touch with a police officer.