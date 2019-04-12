Police chase

A stolen vehicle report in Walkertown early Friday morning resulted in a police chase and alleged home invasion in Kernersville before the suspect was apprehended several hours later in Winston-Salem. The suspect now faces a multitude of charges from three different law enforcement agencies, police officials said.

According to Officer B. Jones, community relations coordinator for the Kernersville Police Department (KPD), the KPD received information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:40 a.m. that a vehicle was stolen from the Sheetz gas station and convenience store at Old Hollow and Reidsville roads in Walkertown.

Shortly thereafter, KPD officers located the vehicle in the area of West Mountain Street and Hopkins Road. After a short vehicle pursuit that continued onto Wright Road, off West Mountain and east of Hopkins Road, the vehicle went through the woods and crashed into a house at the end of what is a dead-end road, Jones said.

“It was a short vehicle chase onto a side street off West Mountain Street,” Jones explained. “It’s a dead-end road and the suspect drive through the woods, crashing into a house.”

Afterward, Jones said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled further into the woods on foot.

A short time later, police learned that the suspect allegedly committed a home invasion on Regents Park Road, during which he brandished a firearm and demanded the male homeowner drive him to Winston-Salem. The man’s wife was left behind.

Jones said once the suspect was dropped off at an apartment complex in the New Walkertown Road and Ferrell Court area, the homeowner victim called the KPD and reported the location information, telling them he had not been harmed during the incident.

Jones continued that a Winston-Salem officer reported seeing the suspect and a foot pursuit ensued, at which time the suspect entered an apartment but then jumped out of a window in an effort to escape.

“A Winston-Salem Police Department K9 deployed on the suspect, which bit the suspect to take him down,” Jones said. “He was taken into custody at around 9:55 a.m. and the KPD was able to a K9 article search to locate the handgun.”

According to Jones, Deric Leeander Warren, 49, of 727 Douglas Street in Greensboro, now faces multiple felony offenses, including:

According to Jones, Warren is being held on a bond of $330,000.

