Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Polar plunge

February 22, 2018

The Kernersville Police Department will once again participate in the Triad Chill Polar Plunge at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe water park in Greensboro on Saturday, Feb. 24, continuing the department’s longstanding and successful support for Special Olympics North Carolina.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 20, 2018 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: