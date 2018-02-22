The Kernersville Police Department will once again participate in the Triad Chill Polar Plunge at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe water park in Greensboro on Saturday, Feb. 24, continuing the department’s longstanding and successful support for Special Olympics North Carolina.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 20, 2018 edition.
Polar plunge
