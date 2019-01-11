Plyler

Nancy Lee Blackard Plyler, 78, passed away January 10, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 3:00PM Tuesday January 15, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Gehring and Dr. Al Ward officiating.

A native of Guilford County, Nancy was the daughter of the late Annie Pearl Melvin and Alton Clyde Blackard. She graduated from Nathaniel Greene High School and later graduated from King’s Business College in Greensboro. She later attended Women’s College (now known as UNC-G).

Nancy would marry the love of her life, David Ray Plyler, on September 30, 1961. She worked at JP Stevens until the early 1980’s, all the while being a Mom to two beautiful girls. She worked with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s office for twenty-five years and retired in 2007.

In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her sister Mary Elizabeth Brower, and her brother Junior Blackard.

Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, David Plyler of the home; daughters Amanda Lee Plyler Sieg and Richard of Winston-Salem, and Suzanne Plyler Register and Ryan of Kernersville; grandchildren Aaron Sieg, David Sieg, Adam Register, and Jackson Register; sister Linda Holt and Leon of Greensboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the church on Tuesday.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org