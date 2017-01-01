Planning Board meeting

One site plan approval was delayed, but a variety of related topics were addressed at the monthly Kernersville Planning Board meeting on Feb. 10. The final development plan approval of a site plan, titled Owls Trail at Caleb’s Creek, was delayed to a future meeting. Kernersville Community Development Director Jeff Hatling said the clearing of the Woodfield Drive subdivision is under a State Sediment and Erosion Control Permit. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 15 & 16, 2020 edition.