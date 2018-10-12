Pitts

Joe W. Pitts, 74, went home to be with the Lord October 11, 2018.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 3:00PM Monday October 15, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Colfax. Interment will follow in the church ceme-tery.

A native of Chester County, Tennessee, Joe was the son of the late Faye Bailey and James Ed-ward Pitts. Joe was retired from Truck and Trailer Sales, but prior had spent many years in the Truck Sales industry.

Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Brenda Pitts of the home; daughters Jeannie Starr and Jay of Colfax, and Jennifer Pitts of Kernersville; son Jody Pitts of Colfax; grandchildren Chase Starr, Seth Pitts, Zane Starr, Keeleigh Brendle, and Brexton Kaine Brendle; brothers Lynn Pitts and Jere Pitts; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the services at the church on Monday.

