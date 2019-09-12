Downtown Kernersville’s iconic Pinnix building is for sale.
“Most people close to us knew we were going to sell it,” said lifelong Kernersville resident and current Mayor Pro Tem Joe Pinnix, Jr., who shares ownership of what has become a family legacy with his cousin, Johnny Pinnix of Charlotte.
For more, see the Thursday, September 12, 2019 edition.
Pinnix building for sale
Downtown Kernersville’s iconic Pinnix building is for sale.
Previous post: Traumatic brain injury fundraiser
Next post: Clinard