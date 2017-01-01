Pink Ribbon Rally

The 9th Annual Pink Ribbon Rally breast cancer fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Kids’ Clubhouse, located at 745-G Cinema Ct. Tickets for the fundraiser are $30 or $300 for a reserved table of eight and are available at Pinkribbonrally.org, Smiles By Design, located at 406 West Mountain St., and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, located at 136 East Mountain St.

For more information about the Pink Ribbon Rally, visit www.pinkribbonrally.org. For more information about Cancer Services, visit www.cancerservicesonline.org.

